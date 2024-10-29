Anticipated Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Gets a Delayed Release Date

Jordan Brand is making us wait for this pair.

Get ready for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in a fresh "Navy" colorway. It's now set to drop in the summer of 2025. Further, this iconic silhouette combines the best of Nike SB and Air Jordan, featuring a clean white base with sleek navy blue accents. The classic Air Jordan 4 design gets a modern twist with this new color scheme. It offers a versatile option for sneakerheads and skaters alike. The "Navy" colorway brings a timeless elegance to the Air Jordan 4. Whether you're hitting the streets or the skatepark, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and elevate your style game.

With its signature Air Jordan cushioning and Nike SB durability, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is built to perform on and off the board. The collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of both brands. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Navy" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this must-have silhouette to their collection. Be ready to grab these kicks when they hit the shelves in the summer of 2025.

"Navy" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB

The sneakers have a gum rubber sole paired with a white midsole, which includes an air bubble under the heels. Also, the base of the sneakers is made from white leather, with additional white overlays creating a unified look. Navy blue accents are present in the lace supports. Additionally, navy blue branding appears on the tongues and heels of this iconic collaboration.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

