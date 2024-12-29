First Look At The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy"

This pair is defiitely going to hit the shelves in 2025.

A first look is here for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in the upcoming "Navy" colorway. Scheduled to drop in the summer of 2025, this collaboration merges the worlds of Nike SB and Air Jordan seamlessly. The sneaker features a crisp white base, complemented by sleek navy blue accents, giving the classic Air Jordan 4 design a fresh, modern edge. Perfect for both sneaker enthusiasts and skaters, the "Navy" colorway adds a timeless sophistication to this iconic silhouette. Whether you’re on the streets or at the skatepark, these sneakers promise to stand out and elevate your style.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 delivers signature Air Jordan cushioning paired with Nike SB's renowned durability, making it a top performer both on and off the board. This collaboration celebrates the rich legacy of both brands while offering something new for fans. As excitement builds for the "Navy" colorway, sneakerheads are eager to secure a pair of this highly anticipated release. Be prepared to add these versatile kicks to your collection when they hit shelves in the summer of 2025.

"Navy" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB

The sneakers feature a gum sole matched with a white midsole, complete with an air unit under the heel. Also, the base is crafted from white leather, with extra white layers adding to the cohesive design. Dark blue highlights can be seen on the lace holders. Moreover, dark blue logos are displayed on the tongue and heel of this classic partnership.