Wiz Khalifa Reveals The Stacked Tracklist For Highly Awaited "Kush + Orange Juice 2"

Wiz Khalifa's classic collaborators are being mixed in with a nice set of fresh faces for what should be a nostalgic listen for fans.

As for the tour, it's going to be called the Taylor Gang The World Tour. It will kick off on May 20 in Nashville, Tennessee and run through June 11 in Bakersfield, California. Overall, there will be 18 shows. As for ticket information, "General on sale begins Friday, April 4th at 10 AM local time. Artist presale will begin on Tuesday, April 1st at 10 AM local. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin Tuesday, April 1st at 12 PM local, and Spotify presale begins Wednesday, April 2nd at 12 PM local. All presales will end on Thursday, April 3rd at 10 PM local" (per Hip Hop N More).

Now, we are getting the final pieces of the puzzle from Wiz Khalifa today thanks to a press release from his team. In the email, they shared the full tracklist with features and all. Additionally, details for the accompanying tour also were revealed. You can find the former below and all of the exciting features. But in summary, it will contain 23 songs with additional guest performances from Juicy J , Chevy Woods , Larry June, DJ Quik, and more.

Wiz Khalifa is finally following up on his classic 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice with the sequel 15 years later. It's dropping on April 18, just two days before what will be a lit 4/20. The Pittsburgh native announced the release date just this past Friday, March 28 when he dropped the project's fifth (technically sixth) single in "5 Star" featuring Gunna . While the wait for this has been long, the actual rollout really got underway in October 2024. Up until December 6, Khalifa shared four tasters of Kush + Orange Juice 2. Those included "Khalifa's Home," "Hide It" with Don Toliver , "Hit It Once" and its "Dub Version," along with "Bring Your Lungs" featuring Smoke DZA.

