Wiz Khalifa Taps Don Toliver, Max B, Larry June & More For Latest Smoking Session In "Kush & OJ 2"

Wiz Khalifa's original Kush & OJ was released in 2010. The tape includes signature hits "The Statement," "In The Cut" and "Mezmorized."

Wiz Khalifa returns to his roots with Kush & OJ 2, marking 15 years since his breakout mixtape.

The original Kush & Orange Juice helped define Khalifa’s mellow, carefree sound and shaped the stoner-rap aesthetic that followed. This sequel doesn’t simply look back—it modernizes the vibe while honoring the spirit that made the first project a cult classic.

Leading up to the release, Khalifa dropped a series of freestyles that revived the energy of his blog-era rise. These weren’t throwbacks for nostalgia’s sake—they set the creative tone for the new album. Khalifa aimed to capture the same relaxed atmosphere that made the original a staple, offering a sound that fits slow afternoons and late-night drives alike.

The album features 23 tracks and includes guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, Curren$y, and Gunna. Its themes—indulgence, freedom, and escape—mirror those of the 2010 project. But the production is sleeker, balancing the haze of old-school Wiz with cleaner, more textured arrangements. Songs like “5 Star” and “Khalifa’s Home” nod to his past, while “Super Duper High Outro” hints at a possible third installment.

Kush & Orange Juice 2 also plays with structure. A radio skit reminiscent of the first mixtape gives the project cohesion and a wink to longtime fans.

Khalifa doesn’t overhaul his style; he sharpens it. In a landscape chasing trends, his devotion to mood and vibe stands out.

The album is more than a sequel—it’s a celebration of staying true to self. Wiz Khalifa, once again, proves he knows how to soundtrack a lifestyle. His consistency isn’t stuck in time—it’s a blueprint for longevity.

Kush & OJ 2 - Wiz Khalifa

Official Tracklist

  1. KOJ2 Intro
  2. How We Act (feat. OT Genasis)
  3. Crime Bud and Women
  4. 5 Star (feat. Gunna)
  5. Top Down (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and JasonMartin)
  6. Pimps n Hustlers (feat. Luh Tyler)
  7. I Might Be (feat. Michael Prince, LaRussell, & Mike G Beatz)
  8. What’s Hannin
  9. Jet Taylor (feat. Terrace Martin and Curren$y)
  10. Max B Interlude (feat. Max B)
  11. Red Eye
  12. My Influence (feat. Juicy J)
  13. Take Your Time Get Paid (feat. DJ Quik)
  14. Cashed Out (feat. Larry June)
  15. Got It All (feat. Chevy Woods)
  16. Just To See You Smile (feat. RMR)
  17. Super Duper High Outro
  18. Keep Ballin
  19. Khalifa’s Home
  20. Hide It (feat. Don Toliver)
  21. Bring Your Lungs (feat. Smoke DZA)
  22. Hit It Once
  23. Hit It Once (Dub Version)

