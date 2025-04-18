Wiz Khalifa Taps Don Toliver, Max B, Larry June & More For Latest Smoking Session In "Kush & OJ 2"

Wiz Khalifa returns to his roots with Kush & OJ 2, marking 15 years since his breakout mixtape.

The original Kush & Orange Juice helped define Khalifa’s mellow, carefree sound and shaped the stoner-rap aesthetic that followed. This sequel doesn’t simply look back—it modernizes the vibe while honoring the spirit that made the first project a cult classic.

Leading up to the release, Khalifa dropped a series of freestyles that revived the energy of his blog-era rise. These weren’t throwbacks for nostalgia’s sake—they set the creative tone for the new album. Khalifa aimed to capture the same relaxed atmosphere that made the original a staple, offering a sound that fits slow afternoons and late-night drives alike.

The album features 23 tracks and includes guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, Curren$y, and Gunna. Its themes—indulgence, freedom, and escape—mirror those of the 2010 project. But the production is sleeker, balancing the haze of old-school Wiz with cleaner, more textured arrangements. Songs like “5 Star” and “Khalifa’s Home” nod to his past, while “Super Duper High Outro” hints at a possible third installment.

Kush & Orange Juice 2 also plays with structure. A radio skit reminiscent of the first mixtape gives the project cohesion and a wink to longtime fans.

Khalifa doesn’t overhaul his style; he sharpens it. In a landscape chasing trends, his devotion to mood and vibe stands out.

The album is more than a sequel—it’s a celebration of staying true to self. Wiz Khalifa, once again, proves he knows how to soundtrack a lifestyle. His consistency isn’t stuck in time—it’s a blueprint for longevity.

Kush & OJ 2 - Wiz Khalifa

Official Tracklist