One of the more notable rapper/producer combos in the hip-hop industry today is LA native Terrace Martin. He began his music career in 2004 and first caught the attention of hip-hop heads when he produced a Snoop Dogg track that dropped on Power 106. A jazz lover and talented musician, Martin has released ten projects over the course of his career, including two albums. His most recent project was his 2013 album “3ChordFold” which received great reviews from notable hip-hop publications.

Martin has collaborated with countless artists, both as a rapper and producer, including Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, 9th Wonder, Robert Glasper, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, James Fauntleroy, Focus…, Problem, Musiq Soulchild, Devi Dev, Warren G, Talib Kweli, Kurupt, DJ Quik, Brandi Kane, Jay Rock, Game, and Stalley, just to name a few.

In addition to releasing his tremendous “3ChordFold” album in 2013, he produced two tracks on Kendrick Lamar’s award-winning good kid, m.A.A.d city album. Martin has yet to announce plans for upcoming music, but keep an eye out, for he will certainly be producing tracks soon.