Kick Streamer Konvy Speaks Out After Livestream Shooting In The Bronx

Streamer Konvy and his friends were shot at in a car in The Bronx while streaming last night, and his friend was injured in the shooting.

When unidentified suspects shot at streamer Konvy during his and his friends' livestream in a car in the Bronx last night (Friday, January 9), many folks immediately assumed the worst. The feed cut out seconds after the shooting happened, which made many fans worry. However, he recently took to his Twitter account to speak out after the situation.

"I wanna thank God for keeping us protected thru out the whole situation," the Kick streamer wrote today (Saturday, January 10). "my friend got grazed but he is good and stable, i appreciate all the people checking up im tryna get back to everyone."

For those unaware, Adin Ross previously revealed that Konvy's friend JJ was injured in the shooting, and that authorities took him to the hospital. Fortunately, it seems like he's okay and that no one else suffered any injuries. We still don't have any police reports on the matter that shed light on more information.

We will see how folks continue to respond to this. For those unaware, Adin is a very good friend of Konvy's who also spoke on another recent on-air livestream incident on Kick. That would be Clavicular's stream sniper incident, in which he reportedly ran over a man who was harassing him.

Who Is Konvy?

For those unaware, Konvy is a Kick streamer and content creator known for his gaming content, his IRL livestreams, and his associations with rappers. He was hosting a livestream in The Bronx when folks shot at him in a car.

Konvy's shooting was controversial for other reasons. Amid some heavy social media beef that Adin Ross has with Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, Tjay allegedly mocked the shooting via various alleged social media posts.

Mdot 59 Speaks On Konvy

Also, more alleged information about this shooting emerged from unexpected corners. Mdot 59 is a local drill rapper who was reportedly on stream with Konvy before the shooting. He said online that folks shot at the streamer after he stayed in their area in The Bronx after their stream. Mdot also accused the perpetrators of just looking for clout, condemning the situation as a whole. We will see if anyone else chimes in.

keeno, KonvyAlerts, and dotty caught Mdot 59's live remarks on the Konvy situation on Twitter.

