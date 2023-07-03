shooting
- MusicNew York Rapper Naz GPG Arrested For Alleged Shooting That Struck 4-Year-Old ChildHe was charged with attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison, Twitter ReactsTwitter lets its feelings be known about the Tory Lanez situation.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Sentencing: Canadian Will Serve 10 Years In Prison For Megan Thee Stallion ShootingLanez has been awaiting this day since he was found guilty in December 2022.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Recent Statement On Tory Lanez Sentence Has No MercyMeghann Cuniff revealed new details of the Houston MC's words after initially reporting on the sentencing's delay.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Sentencing To Continue On Tuesday For Megan Thee Stallion ShootingThe judge was not able to finish proceedings in time today (August 7), but hinted at the severity of the upcoming sentence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUgly God Accused Of Killing Best Friend's FatherThe "Water" rapper is accused of shooting and killing a man in Gulfport, Mississippi.By Ben Mock
- CrimeWoman Allegedly Tied To 350Heem's Murder Says She Isn't A Felon350Heem was shot and killed last weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTory Lanez's Attorney Requests Probation In Sentencing For Megan Thee Stallion ShootingTory Lanez's legal team has found their next course of action with regard to the rapper's sentencing.By Cole Blake
- Music350Heem Shot & Killed At His Album Release Party In FloridaOne suspect is currently in custody for the shooting. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Swatted Again, 911 Called To Respond To Alleged Shooting At HomeBarb's been particularly haunted by this horrible phenomenon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKing Yella Shows Bullet Holes Left In His Car After Shooting AttemptKing Yella shared a video on IG of the aftermath after his car was recently shot up.By Cole Blake
- MusicGillie Da Kid's Son Mourned By Philadelphia Music RoyaltyGillie Da Kid's local scene has shown out to support him after his son's murder.By Ben Mock
- MusicGillie Da Kid Receives Support From Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Maino, And More Following Son's DeathYNG Cheese passed away recently.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsAqib Talib's Brother Pleads Guilty To 2022 ShootingYakub Talib shot and killed a coach at a youth football game last August.By Ben Mock
- CrimeGillie Da King's Son, YNG Cheese, Fatally Shot In Philadelphia: ReportWallo shared a heartbreaking tribute to Gillie's son, YNG Cheese, who police believe to be the victim in a triple shooting in Philadelphia.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Fan’s TikTok About Her SKIMS Bodysuit Saving Her Life After A ShootingA user on TikTok says Kim Kardashian's SKIMS bodysuit was so tight that it helped prevent her from bleeding out after a shooting.By Cole Blake
- MusicShooting After Mozzy Performance Causes Club ClosureCity Nightz in Wichita, Kansas was reportedly hit with a 30-day suspension.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMozzy Released From Prison After Short Stint For Club Shooting On No ChargesThe brief detainment occurred as a result of a shooting at a Kansas nightclub the rapper performed at.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Akademiks Says He Still Doubts Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee StallionDJ Akademiks says he's still "kinda a little doubtful" about Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion.By Cole Blake