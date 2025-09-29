6ix9ine recently reflected on his alleged decision to hire Kooda B to shoot at Chief Keef amid the height of their feud back in 2018. He did so while speaking with VladTV for an interview published over the weekend.

The conversation began with Vlad asking 6ix9ine to explain his reasoning for the move. "You want me to be honest? I'm bugging right now," he said. "I'm Tony Montana... You know what's crazy. I never drunk at that time. Ask anybody... I promise you, nothing. I never took a drink of alcohol before 2018 when I got locked up." From there, he clarified he actually did get drunk one time in Dubai before then. As for being sober, he admitted it made his behavior "worse." He concluded: "I'm saying, I'm Tony Montana."

Fans have been complaining about 6ix9ine's antics on social media in response to the interview. “No way bro calling himself Tony Montana after getting kidnapped and snitching,” one user replied to the clip. Another added: “He’s an innocent bystander when he wants to be and tony montana with the gang behind him when he wants to be. It’s so annoying because he always contradicts his excuses for snitching. I just think he’s a completely spineless scumbag.”

6ix9ine House Arrest

The interview with VladTV, comes after 6ix9ine was ordered to remain on home detention, last week, after violating his probation. He had admitted to hitting a man who taunted him for infamously snitching on the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang at a Florida mall. 6ix9ine previously pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor drug possession in July.

“Me and another individual hit a person and it was wrong,” he said in the courtroom, as caught by The New York Post. Speaking with NBC News, Hernandez's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told the outlet: "I think the judge made the right call just for the fact that he's pending sentence, it would have been too drastic of a remedy to put him in jail." He'll remain on home detention until returning to the courtroom on November 4 for a full sentencing hearing.