6ix9ine Back Under House Arrest Until Sentencing For Assault Plea

6ix9ine House Arrest Sentencing Assault Plea Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: 6ix9ine performs at Irving Plaza on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
6ix9ine was charged with various probation violations, and he will receive his sentence for all of them this November.

A lot of folks are talking about Tekashi 6ix9ine again these days for his scathing comments against various rappers, some of which connect to the Atlanta snitching scandal that went down a bit ago. But the more consistent conversations around his name continue to tackle his legal trouble, which just got a lot more challenging.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by Complex and TMZ, a hearing at Manhattan federal court on Friday (September 26) resulted in a house arrest term for the rapper due to various probation violations. 6ix9ine had pled guilty to assault, specifically attacking a man who called him a snitch at a Florida mall. Furthermore, this new court order imposes electronic monitoring until Tekashi's sentencing date of November 4 for this violation and others.

For those unaware, the previous probation violations include drug and gun possession, and the original case that landed him in jail was the Nine Trey Bloods RICO case that saw him snitch on gang members. As for this house arrest term, its exceptions are typical: religious services, medical or mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, attorney visits, and court obligations.

6ix9ine Beef

Elsewhere, this news follows 6ix9ine's disses against other rappers. For example, he recently called DJ Akademiks to make fun of 21 Savage's immigration history. "I'll really spit on that n***a," the New York MC remarked. "I'm a U.S. citizen, that's what separates us... That n***a 21 Savage ain't from here, n***a." For the record, 21 is a legal United Stated citizen and was born in the United Kingdom.

6ix9ine also accused other rappers of cheating, bringing up the rumors around Offset and his alleged Saweetie fling. "All these rappers is rats,” he shared during an interview on One Night With Steiny. “I’m not saying these [are] facts, but this is the rumor. Quavo’s girl was Saweetie, right? They said Offset slept with Saweetie, that’s why the Migos fell out. The game is full of rats. If you sleep with your homie girl, that’s rat material. When you join the streets, you sign up for loyalty, right? All these street dudes got ‘Loyalty’ tatted. Why did Migos split? Why was Takeoff and Quavo riding around dolo for so long? What did Offset do so harmful to not be part of Migos? They still not together til now, and they already lost Takeoff."

