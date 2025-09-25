6ix9ine Wants To Risk Life In Prison To Get Revenge On Men Who Jumped Him

6ix9ine is as confrontational as ever, whether that's with his hip-hop opps or for other people wishing him less than the best. One of the most infamous examples of this was when a group of men jumped him at an LA Fitness gym in South Florida back in 2023.

The rapper recently spoke on this issue again during a podcast appearance with Charleston White, who brought up rap beef of his own concerning his issues with Lil Boosie. But instead, Tekashi chose to comment on the men who attacked him at that gym, claiming that he's ready to go to jail for life if it means getting his revenge.

"Listen to me right now... Mind you, listen to me, for the people that talk about, 'Oh, ah, ah, 6ix9ine,'" he expressed, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "The only reason... I'ma get my get-back even if it get me life, n***a. Trust me. The reason for that... Did they pay they bond? They still in jail right now. Maybe one came out, had nothing to do with it. It got probably to do with his pops. I'ma get my get-back even if I get life, n***a. Trust me."

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Plenty Of Rappers Slept With Underaged Bhad Bhabie

6ix9ine Getting Jumped

However, 6ix9ine's current legal trouble might make this possibility a reality a bit more than what he feels comfortable with. After all, he recently got new federal charges for violating the terms of his supervised release, although it's unclear exactly what these charges refer to. Nevertheless, we know that drug and gun possession charges previously impacted the New York MC's probation and supervised release, for which he already served additional prison time and risks facing more. He also reportedly incurred in travel violations that made this situation worse.

Regardless of any legal trouble, 6ix9ine's still provocative in hip-hop, taking aim at everyone involved in the Atlanta snitching scandal of folks like Young Thug and the rest of YSL. We doubt he will be quiet for any future updates on this.

As for the folks who jumped Tekashi, we will see if this threat actually manifests. It would certainly be a bad idea with all the legal context in mind.