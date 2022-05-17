jumped
- TVCharleston White Gets Sexual And Graphic With Soulja Boy Clap BackSoulja Boy is not going to appreciate this one.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFinesse2tymes' Brother Accuses Rapper Of Having Him JumpedFinesse2tymes' brother claims he has footage of the alleged attack, and isn't afraid to release it.By Caroline Fisher
- Gossip2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Allegedly Jumped Multiple Times In JailAccording to Reggie Wright Jr., Keefe D's already been "whooped" on various occasions since his arrest.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSummrs' Crew Issues Threats, Reportedly Forces Homixide Gang To Cancel ConcertSeems like the threats got to Homixide Gang.By Tallie Spencer
- GossipSummrs Responds To Getting Jumped, Homixide Gang Allegedly Stole His JewelrySummrs' injuries are on full display in his latest selfies.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims He Let Two Women Beat Her Up In Front Of SonShe posted harrowing images of the alleged attack and her post-brawl surgery, so we advise readers to proceed with caution.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipJoe Budden Allegedly Jumped, Associate Addresses Rumors While Twitter SpeculatesIt's speculated that the alleged incident stemmed from Budden's commentary on DJ Envy and Cesar Pina's scam allegations.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSkilla Baby Gets Into Brawl With Fans While Posing For PicturesA lot of people in the vicinity got roped into the fight, which appears to have happened in a stadium after a performance, perhaps.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVChrisean Rock Has Her Friends Fight Tesehki 1-On-1 After Jumping Incident: Watch"Baddies East" has been heating up. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Explains Why She Had Her Sister Jumped: "I Just Beat You To It"Chrisean Rock claims her sister was trying to "backdoor" her first.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureASAP Bari Addresses Video Of Him Being JumpedASAP Bari says he was fighting someone who stole his chain in the video of him being jumped in NYC.By Cole Blake
- MusicMonica Gets Into Crowd During Her Concert After She Sees A Man Hit A Woman"You don't hit no f***in' lady like that!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Still Performs At Usher's Lovers & Friends Festival After Alleged FightDid their brawl really go down or did they just build anticipation for their performances?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown & His Crew Allegedly Jumped Usher At Birthday Party, Twitter ReactsThe alleged beatdown occurred after Usher tried to calm Chris Brown down after being disrespectful to Teyana Taylor, according to initial reports.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Reese Explains The Difference Between Him & 6ix9ine Getting JumpedReese says he got jumped, but nowhere near as badly as the rainbow-haired rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Beef6ix9ine Makes Surprising Decision In Regards To His Security6ix9ine is making a bold choice here.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Jumped Inside Of Gym Bathroom, Footage Surfaces OnlineTekashi 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital immediately after the beating.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureVideo Of Trae Tha Truth & Friends Jumping Z-Ro Surfaces Online, Disputing Former's "Family Business" CommentsThe receipts are in, and it seems as though Trae isn't so truthful after all.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefEbro Reacts To Freddie Gibbs's Buffalo Assault: "He Still Got On Stage?"Ebro weighed in on Freddie Gibbs allegedly being jumped in Buffalo by associates of Benny The Butcher on Twitter.By Cole Blake