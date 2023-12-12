Charleston White Gets Sexual And Graphic With Soulja Boy Clap Back

Charleston White found himself in a bad situation over the weekend as he was attacked on stage. Overall, the controversial YouTuber has made a lot of enemies over the years. This is due to his various comments that take aim at those in powerful positions. While most of his targets don't even bother to respond, there are still those who take shots at him. For instance, Soulja Boy recently went after the popular commentator. After the attack, Soulja Boy gloated about it on social media.

“Oh shit,” Soulja Boy joked. “No, they tapping his stupid ass. Ay, why they just beat Charleston White’s stupid-ass up? How you get beat up at your own show, crazy man? … Stupid-ass n***a.” These were some disrespectful comments, and it seemed like an absolute given that White was going to respond, one way or another. In the video down below, you can see that the commentator actually got pretty graphic with his response. Overall, it is something that Soulja Boy will surely take some issue with.

Read More: Sauce Walka Responds To Charleston White's Macing Claims

Charleston White Responds

“I remember what I’ve done to you. You had your chance, Soulja Boy,” White said menacingly. “I just want to remind you Soulja Boy, I shot a load on your face. I shot a load in your face. I’m talking it was all in your mouth.” These are some very sexual words and for Soulja Boy, the ultimate disrespect. However, this is nothing new for Charleston White. Overall, he has been on this kind of wave for a very long time. At the end of the day, it is like expecting a bear to not defecate in the woods.

With this feud going on, let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Did Soulja Boy do anything wrong here? Was Charleston White doing too much with his response? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and personalities.

Read More: Charleston White Accuses Sexyy Red Of Having An STD