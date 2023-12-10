Adin Ross & Charleston White Make Surprise Joint Stream Appearance

Adin Ross made a surprise appearance on Charleston White's livestream this week. The popular Kick personality stopped by to talk about White getting jumped at a recent show. White explained that the jumping incident came about because he accused a pair of hecklers of being a "nephew and an uncle who f-ck each other". This led the two men to rush the stage. However, White claims he hit the "uncle" with a flower vase that was standing on stage.

Ross appears to find the story very funny, adding "Unc, I miss you bro" to White. "I miss you two nephew," White responds to Ross. It appears that the two have healed the pretty nasty rift between them from earlier this year. At heart, they are very much birds of a feather and harbor very similar ideologies and fanbases. Check out the full video below.

Did Adin Ross & Charleston White Squash Their Beef?

Of course, many people were surprised to see Ross and White hanging out, given their recent history. Back in August, White faced significant backlash for an anti-Semitic rant aimed at Ross. "F-ck that white boy [Adin Ross], f-ck them Jew motherf-ckers. They don't know shit, n-gga. They don't know how to treat no n-gga. The Jews? Nah nah, we're the real motherf-cking Jews. The nappy-hat n-gga that was in chains. F-ck the Jews, man. The Holocaust was fake. Yeah, the Holocaust was some made-up sh-t. They made up some sh-t. Like Valentine Day and Christmas, made up. F-ck you talking about - when Jesus was born there weren't even no December. It's fake y'all. Adin and his line motherf-ckers. F-ck them. I rock with Hitler. Hitler-loving motherf-cker. They fly me out here. I f-cking love Hitler. Heil motherf-cking Hitler [White performs a Nazi salute]. The motherf-cking Jews ain't suffered what the motherf-cking n-gga suffered," White said after an altercation with Ross in Vegas.

Furthermore, he would double down on the sentiment a few minutes later. While at dinner, White said he would rather "rob and rape a sister" before he "took some from a Jew". However, White would later try to walk back his comments, tearfully explaining that he simply "played a character" online and what he said didn't actually reflect his real beliefs.

