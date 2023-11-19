Tory Lanez Calls Adin Ross “His Favorite White Boy” In Message From Prison

Adin Ross reiterated his support for Tory Lanez after the jailed rapper sent the streamer a voice message from prison. "Thank you my n-gga. Thank you for your support. You're my favorite white boy. I appreciate everything that you that you do my n-gga. Showing me love and even at such a young age, my n-gga, I am just happy to see what you are doing. You got that Kick money now, my n-gga. You gotta make sure that I get a couple million as soon as I walk out of here," Lanez told Ross via a message recorded in prison. Ross, who said he planned to play Lanez's album on stream, reiterated his "free Tory" stance after the message played.

Ross has remained one of Lanez's biggest allies on the outside, never missing an opportunity to declare "free Tory". Back in September, Ross commented "I dont' care, free Tory" on a TikTok made by Megan Thee Stallion. He later explained his actions on stream. "I'ma talk on the situation, real quick. This is all I'm gonna say: I'm not apologizing for sh-t. It's still free Tory. Free him. He's innocent. Alright? I don't care! I've been canceled for way worse. This is not even bad what I'm saying. I hate this sh-t bro."

Adin Ross Falls For Fake Song Scam

Meanwhile, Ross has continued to prove that having money doesn't equal common sense. Earlier this month, Ross revealed that he had paid $200,000 for an "unreleased Travis Scott and Kanye song". However, while playing it live on his stream, he soon came to realize that he had been scammed and that the song was AI-generated. Of course, $200K is nothing to a man who allegedly makes millions a year. However, it's not a great look for the self-proclaimed alpha male.

Despite this, Ross is reportedly getting serious about his health. "No more alcohol. No more bad food. [Enough] soda. No More. I weigh 180 pounds. Health is everything. I'm locked in now, I'm doing this sh-t for quatty. Now is the time for you guys to lock in with me, let's do this sh-t together," Ross wrote on Twitter a few weeks ago. In the past, Ross has been open about his struggles with a lean addiction. However, at least for now, Ross appears to be focusing on becoming more physically healthy.

