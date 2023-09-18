Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking Video Prompts “Free Tory” Comment From Adin Ross

Despite Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last year and sentenced for his crimes in 2023, the Canadian still maintains his innocence. As a result, his most loyal friends and fans have been standing alongside the embattled artist. Some of them have even been attacking his victim on social media. For the most part, it's people outside the industry who are brave enough to lash out at Meg. Now, however, a controversial YouTuber – Adin Ross – has chimed in on the situation. Specifically, he left an unkind comment on a viral video that the Houston hottie posted over the weekend.

If you somehow missed it, the black-haired beauty was all over social media. Not only was she showing off her body-ody-ody, but she also revealed some of the intense exercises she uses to stay so sculpted. On Sunday (September 17), Thee Stallion proved that, although she's slimmed down, she's still got plenty of booty. Thousands of thirsty responses have been left under the NSFW post, along with a negative message from Ross.

Adin Ross Refuses to Fall for Megan Thee Stallion's Thirst Trap

"We don't care. Free Tory," the 22-year-old wrote, earning upwards of 7.5K likes in little more than 10 minutes. Of course, Lanez was already denied bond earlier this month, though reports state that he remains hopeful he'll be able to regain his freedom. Ross has loudly been showing support for the Chix Tapes hitmaker over the past few weeks, also declaring "Free Tory" during a stream in August.

Adin Ross has made it abundantly clear that Megan Thee Stallion's twerking skills aren't enough to break him from his bond with Tory Lanez. Billie Eilish, on the other hand, can't get enough of the "WAP" rapper's cheeks in her latest video. See what the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

