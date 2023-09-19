Megan Thee Stallion’s New Music Will Feature “A Lot Of S**t-Talking & Realness”

Megan Thee Stallion is obviously the first name that comes to mind when we think of Hot Girl Summer, but still, the Houston native was understandably quiet during the warmest season of the year in 2023. It was just a few weeks ago that her shooter, Tory Lanez, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for his crimes, and while he remains behind bars for the foreseeable future, that hasn't stopped the R&B star's fanbase from continuing to berate the "Cocky AF" hitmaker.

On Tuesday (September 19) a new interview between Billboard and the black-haired beauty dropped, revealing what her future plans are in terms of music. Of course, she recently made her presence felt with a feature on Cardi B's "Bongos," though that joint effort isn't being quite as well received as their first link-up, "WAP" was. "I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters and now I’m starting with a blank slate," Thee Stallion shared with the outlet. "Very fresh, very new. I think the Hotties are gonna be so excited."

Megan Thee Stallion is Stepping into Her Best Era Yet

"I’m trying different things. I got a lot of things that I produced with Ju and with some new producers," Thee Stallion continues to tease, sharing that she spent some time behind the piano while out of the spotlight. "Expect the unexpected. Expect a lot of rawness, a lot of realness, a lot of s**t talking. Just know I’m coming and I hope everybody ready," she warned her competitors.

It's evident even just from her online energy that Megan Thee Stallion is getting back into the groove of life as a hip-hop superstar. However, just because she's feeling herself in her new twerking and workout videos doesn't mean everyone else is. In fact, controversial streamer Adin Ross made it abundantly clear that he's still team Tory Lanez earlier this week. Read what he had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

