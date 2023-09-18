Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking Skills Are Her Preferred Pre-Workout: Watch

When it comes to thirst traps, Megan Thee Stallion might be the queen- and it's but a small part of her stellar career. Moreover, she recently shared a glimpse into her workout routine following a New York visit to the VMAs this week. Not only that, but the Houston hottie also made sure to share her favorite pre-workout routine with fans: twerking up an absolute storm. With XBlvck's "Stayed Together" as the soundtrack, her latest TikTok shows her throwing it back for the camera in grey sweatpants. No matter when, where, or why the "NDA" femcee posts, the comments always flood with lustful admirers and fans.

Furthermore, her heightened presence on social media points to a new and hopefully less stressful phase for Megan Thee Stallion. It should almost go without saying that she went through a lot with the Tory Lanez shooting scandal, whether in career or personal terms. Now, though, the 28-year-old seems like she's enjoying life to the fullest, or at least as much as she can. Glimpses into her everyday life on social media assure supporters that she's still that girl.

Read More: Cardi B’s Booty Bounces To “Bongos” In Spicy New Video, New Yorker Carries Megan Thee Stallion In BTS Pics

Megan Thee Stallion Clapping It Up On TikTok

However, it's still been relative radio silence from the Roc Nation-affiliated artist when it comes to new music releases. Of course, that's quite understandable given the media firestorm she found herself in with Lanez, as well as her mounting label issues that went all the way to court. With that in mind, fans hope that her Cardi B collab single "Bongos," which dropped recently, hint at a soon-to-come change in that. After all, Megan Thee Stallion's never been one to give up, and likely won't let some time off faze her.

Meanwhile, don't expect Miss Tina Snow to let up on any of these posts; in fact, we'll probably get many more soon. She loves connecting with fans online, and this more vlog-style content is bridging that gap closer than ever. All we can hope for is that, with time, Meg ties the online fun to some fun new tracks. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: “Bongos” BTS: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Shamelessly Twerk In The Tropics