“Bongos” BTS: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Shamelessly Twerk In The Tropics

Cardi B is certainly taking her time with her sophomore album, as Charlamagne Tha God pointed out on The Breakfast Club this past week. However, that's not because the mother of two lacks creative vision. Rather, it's due to the fact that she's a perfectionist with a larger-than-life idea she's bringing to fruition in her own time. On Friday (September 8), she and Megan Thee Stallion reunited for their second joint effort, "Bongos," which came alongside a music video that Bardi revealed cost an astounding $2 million to make.

Reactions to the track have been pouring in across the internet all weekend. Some, like Joe Budden, made their incredibly negative feelings known. Others, like Lizzo, have been posting videos twerking along to the catchy anthem. Despite what trolls and critics have to say, it's obvious that "Bongos" meant a lot to Cardi, and working with Thee Stallion again was a special experience for both of them.

Cardi B Shares More "Bongos" BTS

In behind-the-scenes photos and videos that have been appearing on social media, both artists can't stop smiling and laughing. Of course, their constant booty shaking is noteworthy as well, though it's really nothing new from either Cardi or Thee Stallion.

Now that she's crossed another single with the Houston Hottie off her bucket list, the New Yorker shared in a recent interview that she hopes to release more raunchy music with her husband. The pair previously joined forced on "Lick," "Clout," and "Drip," just to name a few titles, and we're curious to see what they've been working on for us next.

Megan Thee Stallion Entertains Bardi's Babies On Set

Keep scrolling to see the adorable BTS photos of Megan Thee Stallion smiling with Cardi B's children on the "Bongos" set. Which music video do you think has more replay value, the rap diva's latest collaboration, or 2020's "WAP"? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

