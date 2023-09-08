Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Up A Storm In “Bongos” Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are two artists who have proven to have amazing chemistry together. Overall, they have done some amazing performances together. Moreover, they completely set the world on fire with their collaborative track, "WAP." As we have mentioned previously, this song was a cultural phenomenon thanks to both the lyrics and the music video. It was an extremely polarizing song, however, its staying power is still being flexed, to this day.

Recently, Cardi announced that she would be dropping a second song with Megan. This time, the track would be called "Bongos" and wouldn't be nearly as sexually explicit. On Friday, the song was officially released, and it is clear that Cardi was telling the truth. However, that does not mean the song isn't any good. This is a banger through and through, with both artists delivering great energy. As for the music video, it has everything you would want and more from a collab between these two.

Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion

In the music video, which can be found above, Cardi B and Megan both find themselves at the same resort. It is here where they are wearing some colorful outfits and twerking up a storm. They are surrounded by other dancers and exude confidence as they spit bars. Overall, it is yet another example of the attention to detail these two artists portray. Although some find it over-the-top, the true fans love this. It is a showcase of two artists at the top of their craft, showcasing just how much effort they put into their work.

This video might not be as polarizing as "WAP," however, it is bound to be a huge success, nonetheless. Let us know your thoughts on this new music video, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

