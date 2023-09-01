Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Win WAP Lawsuit

One of the most notable hit songs of the 2020s so far just won a major legal battle. Back in 2020 Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for the hilarious anthem “WAP.” The song was instantly controversial for its overtly sexual themes but that also propelled it to massive success on the charts. But last year the pair were reportedly sued by a rapper named Necey X who claimed that they stole lyrics from her song “Grab Em.”

Now according to Billboard, a judge has thrown out the lawsuit, ruling in Cardi and Megan’s favor. “The lyrics over which plaintiff asserts copyright protection are no more than common phrases, employed frequently in popular culture and other Hip-Hop songs,” district judge Andrew L. Carter ruled in the case. “The concept of using ‘p—- so wet’ as a rhetorical device in a song is neither original nor unique to plaintiff,” the judge wrote. “Likewise, defendants have provided examples of at least three songs pre-dating [‘Grab Em’] which use some variation of the phrase ‘n—–s wild’n,'” he concluded. The lawsuit victory comes during a time when neither Megan or Cardi have released much new material recently. Check out the full text of the decision in the story below.

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Win Lawsuit

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Beat Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘WAP’ and ‘Thot S—’ https://t.co/AOQmT5b9FT — billboard (@billboard) September 1, 2023

The controversy surrounding “WAP” lasted beyond when the song was a big hit. In a more recent interview, Cardi B explained why she never submitted the song for Grammy consideration. “This is something where it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life. ‘Cause I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I—you know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane,” she said.

“WAP” spent four weeks at the number one spot on the Hot 100. It also became the first collaboration between female rap artists to debut at the top spot in its very first week. What do you think of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion winning their lawsuit over the lyrics from “WAP?” Let us know in the comment section below.

