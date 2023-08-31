Cardi B Goes After Tasha K’s Banks Amid Bankruptcy Declaration

Cardi B has been embroiled in a legal battle against Tasha K as of late. Overall, this all stems from a defamation lawsuit that Cardi ended up winning. Consequently, it was revealed that Tasha K would owe Cardi a whopping $4 million. Although Cardi has gone to great lengths to garnish Tasha K’s wages and YouTube cheques, it hasn’t proven to be a fruitful endeavor. Moreover, the gossip blogger has filed for bankruptcy, which ultimately put an end to Cardi’s collection efforts.

If you remember Tasha K offered the artist a measly $220K settlement. Of course, the Invasion Of Privacy artist was not interested in such a low number. Especially when the court had already ruled heavily in her favor. With Tasha K trying to duck her payments to Cardi, the rapper is taking drastic measures to get what is owed to her. In a new report from Radar Online, it was revealed that she has sent a subpoena to five of Tasha’s banks. Overall, she just wants to get the full scope of her financial situation.

Cardi B Wants Her Money

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: Cardi B. attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The report also explains how she is looking for “all documents and communications received by or sent to third parties other than the Debtor, including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regarding the Debtor’s finances employment, income, expenses, businesses or business interests.” Needless to say, Cardi is determined to get what she is owed. Whether or not these subpoenas lead to that, still remains to be seen.

The Cardi Vs. Tasha K saga has been ongoing for a very long time at this point. It’s conclusion could still be a long way away. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

