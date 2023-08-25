Tasha K Offers To Pay Cardi B Just $200k Of $4 Million Owed

The Tasha K and Cardi B drama has been going on for years at this point. After a defamation suit spawned from the now disgraced blogger spreading lies about Cardi online, she was ordered to pay the rapper nearly $4 million. But the fight to get the money she’s owed hasn’t been easy. Earlier this year, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy at which point her debts weren’t forgiven, but Cardi was informed that she had to stop her pursuit of them temporarily. That erupted into an ongoing saga of legal maneuvers that’s lasted all year.

Back in April, Cardi B first began pursuing ways to get her money. After she first attempted to seize assets from Tasha, she later was limited to collecting checks from the Blogger’s YouTube channel in the meantime. A month later as the vast majority of the debt still hadn’t been paid Tasha K officially filed for bankruptcy. As a result Cardi’s ability to collect on the debt owed to her was paused. In the following months Tasha K was making headlines for her continued beefs with other figures like Tina Knowles, Wack 100, and Sukihana. In July, Cardi once again reignited the lawsuit flame.

Cardi B Offered A Fraction

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Since July Cardi B has requested an audit of Tasha K to make sure that she is eventually paid what she’s owed. After Tasha maintained that she “does not have the ability to pay” Cardi doubled down. She made another request that the court force the blogger to pay up despite her bankruptcy. That was the last update to the story until now. Recently, Tasha offered Cardi a fraction of what she is fully owed.

Tasha K says she can pay just $220k of the $4 million she owes to Cardi B. Unsurprisingly, Cardi and her legal team have rejected the proposal. They’re continuing to seek out the full original legal judgement. What do you think of Tasha K’s offer to settle her debut with Cardi B? Let us know in the comment section below.

