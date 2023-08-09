Cardi B Asks Court To Make Tasha K Pay $3 Million Despite Bankruptcy

Tasha K isn’t getting out of her debt that easily.

Last year, Cardi B won $3 million in a defamation lawsuit from blogger Tasha K. The suit cited numerous times that Tasha had deliberately spread harmful misinformation about the rapper and the court agreed that serious damages needed to be paid. Since the verdict was handed down Tasha has had increasing difficulty paying. Back in June, Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the remainder of her payment to Cardi was paused, but not erased. Now according to The Jasmine Brand Cardi is asking the judge not to dismiss the debt despite the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Fans in the comment section of the post almost unanimously stand by Cardi B. “They better not dismiss it. She talked all that only to have a cop out to not pay!” one of the top comments emphatically declares. Others even agreed with some coming at Tasha with even harsher criticism. “Stay on her MF neck!!! All she had to do was apologize and admit she lied. Let this be a valuable lesson in humiliating!” another top comment reads. For Cardi and Tasha, the battle still seems very much ongoing and is likely to last beyond just this bankruptcy ruling.

Cardi B Asks Judge Not To Forgive Tasha K’s Debt

Cardi B was almost caught up in some more legal drama of her own when she threw a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas. The local police department did open up an investigation into the case for potential battery charges. Ultimately, the entire case was dismissed without Cardi ever being charged with anything. In the wake of that news, the microphone she threw was auctioned off on eBay. What began as a simple $500 listing ultimately skyrocketed and the mic was sold for almost $100k.

After teasing fans with the potential of a second album earlier this year, Cardi’s focus seems to have shifted elsewhere. She’s appeared on new songs this year with Latto, Offset, and FendiDa Rapper. What do you think of Cardi B’s request to the judge? Let us know in the comment section below.

