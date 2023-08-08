Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Sells For Almost $100k At Auction

In one of the most viral moments of the year so far, late last month Cardi B threw her microphone at a fan while on-stage. More and more details rolled out in the days following. Though Cardi had asked someone to douse her with water to fight the Las Vegas heat, the fan appears to have thrown some kind of alcohol on her. She also may not have the best aim the world, as the fan who was hit by the microphone insists that they weren’t even the one who threw the drink. It all culminated in an investigation into the incident for potential battery charges by the Vegas police department. That investigation ultimately led to no charges being filed against Cardi.

Last week, the microphone that Cardi threw popped up for sale on eBay. Cleary fans were serious about wanting the piece of Cardi B memorabilia as more than 120 bids were placed on the item. According to TMZ, what began as a mere $500 auction quickly elevated into something much more substantial. The auction wrapped up Tuesday morning revealing that the microphone sold for an astounding $99,900. The microphone was reportedly auctioned off by the production company who owns it. The company also claims that the proceeds will be donated to two charities.

Cardi B Mic Sold At Auction

Just last week Cardi B and Offset released their new collaboration “JEALOUSY.” The song played into their public roles as a couple and featured plenty of hilarious bars throughout. Offset himself recently went on Good Morning America to explain how he procured Jamie Lee Curtis’ involvement in a promotional video for the song. Turns out all it took was an Instagram follow from the rapper.

After she seemed to be teasing towards her second studio album earlier this year, information has dried up completely. As her focus seems to have shifted more towards features fans continue to wait for her to deliver more material. What do you think of the massive final price tag for the microphone thrown by Cardi B? Let us know in the comment section below.

