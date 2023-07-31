Cardi B Now A Battery Suspect After Microphone Throw

Everyone is talking about one particular video that emerged over the weekend. The clip shows a fan throwing their drink on Cardi B during a show and the rapper retaliating by throwing her microphone back at them. The clip immediately sparked discussion among fans about her actions and about throwing things on stage in general. The trend has become increasingly common in recent months. Drake was hit by a phone on the opening night of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” and Latto had an intimidating stare-down with a fan who tried to throw something at her earlier this month.

Cardi B delivered the most direct reaction so far. After being hit by the drink she doesn’t hesitate and lets her microphone fly right back into the crowd immediately. In the wake of the video going viral more details began to emerge about the incident. First, the fan who was actually hit with the microphone spoke out, claiming that they weren’t even the one who threw the drink. Then a clip made the rounds of Cardi asking fans for water before the drink throw happened. Now according to TMZ, Cardi could be facing some real trouble for the throw. She’s now listed as a suspect in a battery reported to Las Vegas police following the incident.

Cardi B Battery Suspect

After fans digested the viral video of Cardi B throwing her mic, a similar clip was dug up from earlier in the week. On Friday night Cardi performed in Las Vegas. According to a few videos of the event, she ended it off with another mic throw. Reports from fans claim she was throwing the mic at her own DJ. While it isn’t clear from the video why she threw it, it helped inform her follow-up throw a few days later.

