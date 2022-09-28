suspect
- MusicYoung Dolph Trial's Judge Scorches His Alleged Killer In Court: WatchHernandez Govan sought to rearrange the terms of his bond to allow for employment, and Judge Mitchell didn't go easy on him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMan Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Blac Youngsta's Brother's MurderAuthorities made an arrest in this still-developing case, which opened in August of last year when Tomanuel Benson was tragically shot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMemphis Police Update Big Jook Murder Case With Pictures Of Suspect's VehicleAccording to FOX13, law enforcement believes whoever shot Yo Gotti's brother escaped in a white Ford Explorer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipYoung Dolph's Accused Murderer Meets New JudgeHernandez Govan will appear in court again next month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTupac Murder Case: Police Reportedly Arrest Suspect Keefe D In Drive-By ShootingAccording to AP's sources, Las Vegas officials have come one step closer to solving the infamous and decade-spanning case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Concert Shooting Suspect Arrested22-year-old Kevin Young has been charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlac Youngsta's Brother's Murder: U.S. Marshals Offer $5K Reward For SuspectTomanuel Benson's alleged killer had two active warrants: one for attempted second-degree murder and another for violating sex offender registry mandates. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Reportedly A Battery Suspect After Hitting Power 106 Host With MicrophoneBryhana Monegain left 50 Cent's recent LA show covered in blood.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMemphis Police Name Prime Suspect In Blac Youngsta's Brother's DeathTomanuel Benson was killed in a shooting at a gas station on Friday, August 18.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFifth Suspect Arrested For Montgomery, Alabama Brawl42-year-old Reggie Ray is facing one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeWoman Allegedly Tied To 350Heem's Murder Says She Isn't A Felon350Heem was shot and killed last weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Now A Battery Suspect After Microphone ThrowCardi B is now a suspect in a battery case following her mic throw. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTina Knowles' Home Vandalized, Suspect Taken Into CustodyA man reportedly threw rocks at the designer's mailbox and almost escaped falling in the hands of law enforcement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBTB Savage Shooting Suspect Wanted By PoliceMontrel Lenard Burley is wanted by Houston police along with at least one other individual.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCanibus Clarifies Suspect Line On LL Cool J Diss "Second Round K.O."Canibus explained that things didn't mean the same thing back in the day that they do now, which doesn't make his line any less funny.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIdaho University Slayings: New Video Raises Suspicion Around Man Named "Adam"Other videos captured around the time and location of the crime seemingly include screaming in the background.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSuspect In Takeoff's Murder Will Appear In Court MondayThe suspect in the murder of Takeoff is set to appear in court on Monday.By Cole Blake
- GossipPnB Rock Shooting Timeline Reveals A Potential Fourth SuspectNew details have emerged revealing that Rock's girlfriend was also robbed by the same gunman last month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPnB Rock's Rumored Murder Suspect Clears His NameA man rumored online to be involved in PnB Rock's murder has cleared his name.By Cole Blake