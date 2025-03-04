Police Identify Suspect In The Murder Of G$ Lil Ronnie And His Five-Year-Old Daughter

Police have narrowed down one suspect and are still searching for a second regarding the killing of Fort Worth rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter. The two were gunned down at Slappy’s Express Car Wash in Forest Hill, Texas on Monday morning. Police have decided against releasing the suspect's name as of yet, but have issued an arrest warrant. They believe it was a targeted shooting.

Ronnie's aunt, Stella Houston, told FOX 4: "He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody, he didn’t target nobody. He was a family man, and he was going around rapping, okay. Why would you target him?" She noted that they just celebrated the child's birthday over the weekend. "Cleaning the car out, and somebody came through shooting and killed him and the baby," she said. "And a baby. His baby. A baby!" The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Slappy’s Car Wash is closing down for two days as authorities conduct their investigation into the attack.

Who Was G$ Lil Ronnie?

Ronnie appears to have been a dedicated father, using his final Instagram post to show love to his daughter in honor of Valentine's Day. "My BabyGirl Couldn’t Stand The Fact Her Friend Was Sad. This Morning Her Daddy Couldn’t Make it to Donuts With Daddy This Morning So Yu Know We Let Her kno it’s Ok 2 Join us & She Can Snap it Up & That Changed her Whole Mood. My Lil Valentines Literally," he captioned a photo of them with one of his daughter's friends. The comments section is flooded with tributes to them. Rick Ross left behind a prayer hands emoji while Erica Banks posted a heart.