Police Identify Both Suspects In Killing Of G$ Lil Ronnie & His 5-Year-Old Daughter

Authorities investigating the killing of Fort Worth rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter have identified both suspects in the case as Adonis Robinson and Jacobe Russell. Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday that both men are wanted for capital murder.

“We have Public Enemy Number One, Adonis Robinson, who is also a registered sex offender,” Hernandez said. “Public Enemy Number Two, Jacobe Russell, who’s on the run. They’re scared, they’re cowards. They’re hiding. We ask the public, please, you know where they’re at, let us know.” Hernandez also noted that there's been a video of the incident circulating online and asked people to avoid sharing it. “We’re aware of the video that was leaked online,” he said. “We urge the public to refrain from sharing it. I want to urge the public, just the way you saw that video and you know where they’re at, then please call 911, let us know where they’re at.”

G$ Lil Ronnie's Music Career

Hernandez added that investigators are taking G$ Lil Ronnie's career in hip-hop into account in their investigation. “Based on the music industry that he’s a part of, it is all part of the investigation,” Hernandez explained. “Everything that’s being put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers, so we don’t have any specific motive at this time.” Ronnie has been active in the Forth Worth music scene for years at this point. He appears to have dropped his latest single, "Chase," back in 2024.