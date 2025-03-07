Police Arrest One Of Two Suspects In G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Case In Texas

The tragic murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter in Forrest Hills, Texas shocked their community and loved ones, and police are working hard to investigate. According to a TMZ report, the outlet reportedly confirmed via a statement from Forrest Hills Police Chief David Hernandez that police arrested one of two suspects in this case. Law enforcement reportedly apprehended 24-year-old Adonis Robinson in Livingston thanks to the department's Intelligence division. 21-year-old Jakobe Russell, the other suspect that the FHPD pointed to, remains on the run at press time. Following the department's identification of the suspects on Wednesday (March 5), Chief Hernandez labeled them as cowards.

Furthermore, police have not been able to identify a motive in the murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter. Elsewhere Yella Beezy recently reacted to a resurfaced picture of him with one of the murder suspects. "Don’t attach my name in no f**k s**t period," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon (March 5). "I take a million pictures everyday with ppl I don’t know that’s apart of my job. Dumb ifs using a pic with me in a situation like this is the dumbest s**t in the world…don’t play with my image like dat especially anything to do with kids. Str8 up. R.I.P Chuckie and Baby girl."

Who Is G$ Lil Ronnie?

For those unaware, G$ Lil Ronnie was a 30-year-old rapper from Fort Worth, Texas known for recent singles like "Chase" and his years-long grind in the scene. He and his five-year-old daughter were at a car wash in Forrest Hills on Monday (March 3) and were celebrating her birthday. According to police, the two suspects jumped out of their car and shot and killed both.