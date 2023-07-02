arrested
- MusicQuando Rondo Hit With DUI Arrest: DetailsQuando Rondo is dealing with numerous legal issues right now.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi Accuses Baby Mother Of Domestic Violence, Leads To ArrestPolice arrived at the Rae Sremmurd rapper's home, where he informed authorities of an alleged violent incident with Kiara Danielson.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueface Is Back In Jail, Wack 100 Suggests"Free Blueface," Wack 100 says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKodak Black Bid For Drug Treatment Denied, Judge Calls Him A "Danger To The Community"Kodak will remain behind bars for a few weeks, at minimum.By Alexander Cole
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Arrested, Hit With Gun And Drug ChargesHoneyKomb Brazy was just released from prison last month after serving 30 months behind bars.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDan Serafini Of MLB Fame Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Father-In-LawThe ex-Twins and Cubs pitcher was one of two individuals taken in who are believed to be involved in completed and attempted murder.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Viral6ix9ine's Chaotic Prison Arrival Was Surrounded By Fans & Reporters: WatchThe New York rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic last Friday for allegedly assaulting two men on the island.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTupac Murder Case: Police Reportedly Arrest Suspect Keefe D In Drive-By ShootingAccording to AP's sources, Las Vegas officials have come one step closer to solving the infamous and decade-spanning case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeJackboy Arrest: Burglary & Cyber Stalking Land Rapper Behind Bars In FloridaThis isn't Jack's first time finding himself in trouble with the law.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralGunna Photoshopped Onto Donald Trump MugshotI mean, they have the same lawyer...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNew York Rapper Naz GPG Arrested For Alleged Shooting That Struck 4-Year-Old ChildHe was charged with attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Arrested In Florida For No-Show In Court Amid Massive Credit Card DebtThis comes after American Express tried to take money from the rapper's various other bank accounts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePrince Of "Love & Hip Hop" Arrested In Miami For Burglary With Assault Or BatteryNo further details have emerged concerning the circumstances behind this arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomSteve-O Jumps Off London Bridge Tower, Detained By CopsSteve-O jumped off a bridge and landed in handcuffs.By Jake Lyda
- MusicYSL Rapper FN DaDealer Arrested On Murder Charges: ReportThe is the latest court case to hit the Atlanta record label.By Gabriel Bras Nevares