Rod Wave Reportedly Secures Bond For Gun Arrest After Mugshot Surfaces

Rod Wave is currently dealing with a legal battle involving a tour promoter, but that didn't hold his only court updates for this fall. Authorities in Atlanta reportedly arrested him last night (Friday, November 7) on various charges, and we now have some more reported details about this incident.

For those unaware, the "Voicemail" rapper and singer's charges reportedly are as follow: firearm or knife possession during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, two possession counts for Schedule V and Schedule II controlled substances respectively, and reckless driving. Not many other details about this development have emerged, and he is still in custody as of Saturday morning (November 8).

However, if Rod Wave still is in custody at press time, it apparently won't be for long. According to TMZ, his attorney Drew Findling informed the outlet that he already appeared in court and secured an agreement for an $8,000 bond. The publication reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more clarification on this arrest, but they haven't addressed this publicly at press time. As such, we will see if any official updates or statements emerge in the near future.

Rod Wave Arrest

Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023. © Piet Levy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This recent run-in with the law sadly represents yet another bump in the road for the Florida artist. Earlier this year, authorities accused him of firing a gun at his Atlanta-area home. In previous years, Rod faced other challenges like battery charges, abuse allegations, and gun possession, but not much came of these incidents.

Elsewhere, though, Rod Wave got his first Grammys nomination. His track "Sinners" for the massive 2025 film of the same name is up for Best Song Written For Visual Media at the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1. We will see if Wave takes home the trophy, which would be a pretty big career achievement.