Rod Wave Reportedly Arrested On Gun Charge In Atlanta

Rod Wave has been gearing up for a new album via singles and collaborations like "Voicemail," but it seems like he might have more to handle than he expected this week. According to DJ Akademiks on Instagram, authorities in Atlanta arrested him on a gun charge and multiple other charges last night (Friday, November 7).

We don't know much about this situation at press time, as very few details have emerged about what happened and whether or not this is true. The reports in question come from public records, which indicate the "Leavin" artist's charges stemming from this alleged Friday arrest. These include reckless driving and controlled substance possession in addition to the firearm or knife charge.

We will see whether or not more information comes out about this in the near future. After all, with a lot of rollout matters to attend to and some other legal issues, this seems like it could be a pretty significant roadblock. Then again, Rod himself hasn't publicly addressed any of this at press time, so we'll see if this has some other context.

Rod Wave Grammy

Elsewhere, Rod Wave's at war with his former promoter, escalating a $27 million legal battle over alleged breach of contract for his "Last Lap" tour. His countersuit against Grizzly Touring LLC claims that they attempted to force him to work with them after the various issues they caused or failed to resolve during that concert trek. Grizzly placed blame on Wave's team in a rebuttal and demanded their money back. We'll see if that resolves or not...

But this week also held some very good news for Rod Wave. His "Sinners" track for the film of the same name recently earned him his first ever Grammy nomination. We will see if the Florida star earns his trophy for Best Song Written For Visual Media, which would mark a massive career achievement.