Voicemail - Song By Tee Grizzley & Rod Wave

Tee Grizzley and Rod Wave link up for their new track "Voicemail." While the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, they compliment each other surprisingly well on this track. Rod Wave brings the soulful emotion to the track, while Tee Grizzley brings the grit. The two capture the essence of reflecting on pain and perseverance through the storytelling of the lyrics. It feels like a heartfelt, genuine collaboration that delivers on all fronts including chemistry and delivery. Prior to this, Grizzley released his album Forever My Moment in May and appears to be consistent with putting out more music.