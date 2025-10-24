Voicemail - Song By Tee Grizzley & Rod Wave

BY Tallie Spencer
Tee Grizzley recruits Rod Wave for a soulful yet gritty track that blends melody with storytelling.

Tee Grizzley and Rod Wave link up for their new track "Voicemail." While the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, they compliment each other surprisingly well on this track. Rod Wave brings the soulful emotion to the track, while Tee Grizzley brings the grit. The two capture the essence of reflecting on pain and perseverance through the storytelling of the lyrics. It feels like a heartfelt, genuine collaboration that delivers on all fronts including chemistry and delivery. Prior to this, Grizzley released his album Forever My Moment in May and appears to be consistent with putting out more music.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From Voicemail

Crazy feelin' in my heart, too much on my brain
I be poppin' Perkies back to back, now I can't feel a thing
No matter what I'm feelin', I'm gon' keep it to myself

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
