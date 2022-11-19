Rod Wave
- RelationshipsRod Wave Reveals That Ex Obsessed With NBA YoungBoy Led Him To Chase Music CareerNow, these two are close friends. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAri Lennox Threatens Joe Budden With Lawsuit In Explosive New RantLennox didn't bite her tongue responding to Joe Budden's criticism.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRod Wave Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?Explore Rod Wave's net worth, Florida rap impact, tours, and commercial achievements in 2024.By Axl Banks
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reveals The Offer He Made Rod Wave To Avoid Suing HimBoosie told fans what he asked Rod Wave for after Wave sampled his song.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Opens Up On Two Recent Lawsuits Filed Against HimBoosie is also in the process of filing some suits of his own. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAri Lennox Goes Off On Disruptive Fan Who Threw Something At Her Mid-Show At Rod Wave's ConcertHer mic was cut off while she was addressing the issue.By Tallie Spencer
- SportsJa Morant Attends Rod Wave Concert: WatchJa was singing every lyric. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz Explains Why He Passed On $250k Payday To Perform At LGBTQ EventBoosie confirmed the rumor and clarified the motivation for his actions.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRod Wave Denies Stealing Boosie Badazz Sample: "Find You A Hobby F**k Ni**a"Boosie's bitter attitude about Rod repurposing his lyrics has several MCs weighing in.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRod Wave Seemingly Quits Music In Latest Social Media Rants Amid Beef With Boosie BadazzRod cannot be serious... Right? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz Teases New Supposed Diss Track Toward Rod WaveBoosie is holding back on nobody. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: DetailsRod Wave has yet to comment on the matter. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRod Wave Fan Gets Chased Off Stage By Security: WatchNo word on whether the fan was ever caught. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesRod Wave Brings The Fans "Nostalgia" On His Latest RecordThe prolific singer is belting out some deeply emotional tunes. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRod Wave And Druski Spotted Attending Drake Show In LAThe pair attended the Toronto rap star's recent show in Los Angeles. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicRod Wave Calls Out Blogs, Says Being Famous Is "Lame"There are a few complaints the rapper and singer has about his fame. By Alexis Oatman
- MoviesRod Wave Claims To Have Reached His PeakHe can't be the only artist that feels this way.By James Jones
- MusicRod Wave Says His Music Is Not "Too Emotional"The rapper says people who think his music is too emotional are the type of people that avoid their pain.By Noah Grant
- SportsRick Ross Invites Rod Wave To Kick It In Million-Dollar Super Bowl SkyboxRod Wave joked about going half on a skybox, and Rozay offered an invitation some rappers would beg for.By Erika Marie
- NumbersRoddy Ricch & Rod Wave First Week Sales Projections Are InHere are the official first-week sales projections for the Roddy Ricch's “Feed The Streets III” and Rod Wave’s new EP.By Aron A.
- MixtapesRod Wave Shares Short & Sweet "Jupiter's Diary: 7 Day Theory" ProjectThe featureless project follows the arrival of August's "Beautiful Mind" album.By Hayley Hynes