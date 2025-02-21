Rod Wave Gets Lit Up By Fans For Vacationing After Canceled Tour

Rod Wave is sneaky successful. He may not be dominating the single charts, but the rapper has dropped five platinum albums over the last six years. That's serious business. Fans were itching to see the rapper tour his latest release, Last Lap, but the tour was canceled. Then, on Thursday, Rod Wave posted videos of himself vacationing with his girlfriend in San Maarten. Some fans were glad to see the infamously dour rapper smiling. Most, however, were pissed that he was relaxing instead of touring.

Rod Wave broke his social media silence with a video of him and girlfriend, Mini Barbie. The Instagram comments were brutal. Tons of fans called out the rapper for prioritizing relaxation over his music career. Others claimed that Barbie's behavior in the video suggested that she didn't want to be seen with Wave. "Cancelled your tour to be with sb that don’t wanna be seen with you," one user asked. "Got it." Another user urged the rapper to break up with Mini Barbie. "Rod please dump her she act like she embarrassed to be seen with you," they asserted.

Why Did Rod Wave Cancel His Last Lap Tour?

Rod Wave's tour cancelation was a similarly messy affair. The rapper canceled a concert in Nashville mere hours before he was set to go on stage. He proceeded to go on a lengthy social media rant about the cancelation, and why it was necessary. Initially, Wave blamed the issues on stage production. "It was f*cked up from the beginning because of production," he said. "The second leg had the same problem I never missed a show for nothing personally ever in my life." Wave continued to explain himself, though, and revealed that he'd been battling multiple injuries.