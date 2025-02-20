Kodak Black, Boosie & Rod Wave Set To Attend The White House's Black History Month Event

Kodak Black, Boosie, and Rod Wave will probably be the next wave of rappers to face strong backlash for their support of the current White House administration. According to AP News, they will reportedly attend the executive office's event for Black History Month, an ironic celebration considering U.S. president Donald Trump's war against DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs. The convicted politician will also attend this event along with Alveda King – Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece – and former NFL star and current Republican politician Herschel Walker. Fans reacted to this news wildly, as these MCs have different relationship to the current administration.

For one, Kodak Black is a full-blown supporter of Donald Trump, whereas Boosie seeks a presidential pardon from him despite his previous criticisms. As for Rod Wave, he never really entered into the political space before this beyond some throwaway bars in a freestyle or two... At least, before Trump's inauguration festivities this year. Either way, people launched various criticisms against them online, whether for their double-down or for their blind support. Maybe they will explain their decision in the near future, but folks already have their answers ready.

Rappers Who Support Donald Trump

After all, Boosie, Rod Wave, and Kodak Black are just the latest rappers to face backlash for their direct or indirect endorsement of Donald Trump. For example, Nelly and Snoop Dogg caught a lot of heat for performing at an inauguration party, even if they can plausibly deny that it specifically related to Trump. Other lyricists and rap artists such as Fivio Foreign or Lil Pump moved in much more overt ways with their endorsement, whether that was through online statements or actual songs. In any case, this understandably caused a lot of debate among their supporters who either agree or disagree with their political views and their "sell-outs" to the bag.