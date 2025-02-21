Kodak Black Makes The White House Instagram After Attending Black History Month Event

Plenty of celebrities have faced backlash in recent months for their support for Donald Trump, including Kodak Black. The rapper hasn't shied away from flaunting his political affiliation, particularly since the current U.S. President granted him a pardon on his final day in office back in 2021. Earlier this week, it was even announced that he'd be attending the executive office's event for Black History Month.

The event took place yesterday at the White House, and its official Instagram account took the opportunity to share a photo of Kodak wearing a big smile. "@KodakBlack in the People’s House 🇺🇸," the post was captioned. Unsurprisingly, the comments section is all over the place. Most users, however, aren't thrilled about all of this. "Kodak embarrassing everyone once again," one of them writes. "Bro what timeline am I living in," another wonders.

Kodak Black's Donald Trump Support

Other artists who reportedly attended the event include Rod Wave and Boosie Badazz, who've received similar criticism for it. They're not alone, as various other hip-hop artists have been called out in recent months for backing the current administration. For example, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy were under fire in January for performing at the first-ever Crypto Ball. The event was hosted in Washington, D.C. and was intended to celebrate Trump's return to office. Fans weren't happy, and many even took the opportunity to dig up the rappers' past criticism of Trump. Snoop lost a sizable chunk of his social media following too, a whopping 571K of them to be exact.