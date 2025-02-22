What's The Big Deal? Jim Jones Defends Rappers Visiting White House To "Respect" Donald Trump

As hip-hop fans continue to bash rappers for associating with the White House following the presidential victory of Donald Trump, Jim Jones thinks that they're just showing respect. If you weren't already aware, various rap artists have come under fire for attending executive office events and inauguration festivities despite the convicted politician's disregard for the Black community. Nevertheless, the Dipset MC doesn't understand what the fuss is about. He recently spoke with TMZ on Thursday (February 20) in New York City and explained why he sympathizes with their participation. The Harlem native comes from a time in which folks respected the United States' chief executive regardless of his character.

"So what do they expect us to do, disrespect the president because that person didn’t win?" Jim Jones said of rappers supporting Donald Trump. "No. He’s still the president of the United States, so we still have to show that much respect to the president of the United States. That’s how I feel about it. And I’m not political and s**t like that. I didn’t vote for anybody, you heard? If I was to get an invitation, no matter who was in the office, nine times out of 10, I think I’ma pop out to go to the White House."

Read More: Jim Jones Escalates Wack 100 Beef With Scathing Instagram Takedown

Rappers Who "Supported" Donald Trump

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Daytona International Airport Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, before getting into his motorcade and heading to the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. © Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, many would argue that the remaining time out of 10 would be reserved for a figure as controversial and dangerous as Donald Trump. The backlash against him extends far beyond the Black community, as his administration's war against DEI programs (diversity, equity, and inclusion) target the well-being and legacy of countless groups. But as Jim Jones notes, rappers still maintained their respect. Despite these DEI rollbacks, Boosie Badazz, Rod Wave, and Kodak Black attended a White House Black History Month event on Thursday (February 20).