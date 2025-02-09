Kanye West Makes His Donald Trump Support Crystal Clear In Bigoted Twitter Rant

Kanye West and Donald Trump used to be opposing presidential candidates, but now, it seems like the former is happy to support the latter with blind bigotry. Moreover, during Ye's awful Twitter tirade this week, he took some time to call anyone who doesn't like the convicted president a homophobic slur. The Chicago artist also rallied against how political discourse refers to certain groups. "I HATE THE TERM ‘TRUMP SUPPORTER’ I NEVER HEARD THE TERM “BIDEN SUPPORTER," he tweeted. However, he's been critical of Trump before and vice versa, so we wonder if this is one of those points that will stick around from this rant or if it's one of his many attention-seeking and juvenile contradictions... Our money's on the latter.

During a recent interview with Justin Laboy, Kanye West claimed that he turned down an invite to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in the United States this year because he would've had to apologize again for his antisemitic remarks over the years. "It's this censorship stigma," he told Laboy, which is a complaint that's driving his current controversies on Twitter.

Donald Trump On Kanye West

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Kanye West ruffled even more feathers with his Twitter rant by posting a slew of explicit adult content on his page. We're sure that this might not sit very well with Donald Trump, who had previously told Adin Ross of how he feels about the Yeezy mogul. "He’s very complicated," he told the streamer. "He’s a really nice guy. But he can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know. He’s got a good heart, he does. But he’s complicated." Over the years, it seems like Trump wanted to keep him at arm's length, but they often help each other drum up outrage and engagement for the sake of angering their opposition.