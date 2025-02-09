Kanye West Makes His Donald Trump Support Crystal Clear In Bigoted Twitter Rant

Kanye West and Donald Trump used to be opposing presidential candidates, but now, it seems like the former is happy to support the latter with blind bigotry. Moreover, during Ye's awful Twitter tirade this week, he took some time to call anyone who doesn't like the convicted president a homophobic slur. The Chicago artist also rallied against how political discourse refers to certain groups. "I HATE THE TERM ‘TRUMP SUPPORTER’ I NEVER HEARD THE TERM “BIDEN SUPPORTER," he tweeted. However, he's been critical of Trump before and vice versa, so we wonder if this is one of those points that will stick around from this rant or if it's one of his many attention-seeking and juvenile contradictions... Our money's on the latter.
During a recent interview with Justin Laboy, Kanye West claimed that he turned down an invite to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in the United States this year because he would've had to apologize again for his antisemitic remarks over the years. "It's this censorship stigma," he told Laboy, which is a complaint that's driving his current controversies on Twitter.
Donald Trump On Kanye West
Elsewhere, Kanye West ruffled even more feathers with his Twitter rant by posting a slew of explicit adult content on his page. We're sure that this might not sit very well with Donald Trump, who had previously told Adin Ross of how he feels about the Yeezy mogul. "He’s very complicated," he told the streamer. "He’s a really nice guy. But he can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know. He’s got a good heart, he does. But he’s complicated." Over the years, it seems like Trump wanted to keep him at arm's length, but they often help each other drum up outrage and engagement for the sake of angering their opposition.
As such, we can't even guess as to whether or not Kanye West and Donald Trump will continue to be on "the same side," if that's even a fair assessment of their bond. In reality, they probably want little to do with one another other than their money and image. Their Nazi friend in common, Elon Musk, might mediate some things here and there...
Read More: Kanye West Salutes Donald Trump & Trolls Kamala Harris After Returning To Billionaire Status