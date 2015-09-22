slur
- GossipDJ Akademiks Accuses Yung Miami Of Perpetuating HomophobiaDJ Akademiks thinks it's "ironic" that Yung Miami called him a gay slur.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralChief Keef Reacts To Adin Ross Saying The N-Word While Rapping "I Don't Like"The rapper went out gambling with the streamer as a birthday surprise, and he essentially gave him a pass, it seems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVErica Mena Claims People "Want To Be Offended" By Slur Controversy"I'm just as Black as probably all of you," Mena told her castmates.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"Kevin Durant says that Beyoncé deciding to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to "Heated" is a "joke."By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé To Remove Ableist Slur From "Renaissance" Track "Heated"Beyoncé intends to change the lyrics to her "Renaissance" track, "Heated," in response to backlash over the inclusion of an ableist slur.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé Criticized For Using Slur In "Renaissance" Track, "Heated"Beyoncé is coming under fire for using an ableist slur in lyrics for one of the songs on her new album, "Renaissance."By Cole Blake
- SportsPackers WR Devin Funchess Apologizes For Using Anti-Asian Slur At Press ConferenceDevin Funchess has apologized after using an anti-Asian slur during a press conference, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsJanoris Jenkins Clarifies His Use Of The "R-Word" After Giants FiascoJenkins was let go by the Giants but picked up by the Saints.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTim Hardaway Believes Homophobic Rant Is Keeping Him Out Of Hall Of FameHardaway believes he deserves his place in the Hall of Fame.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDL Hughley Calls Indya Moore "Pussy" For Calling Out Kevin Hart's HomophobiaThe comedian got messy with his free speech.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels Cancels Strip Club Booking Over "Homophobic Slander"Stormy Daniels accuses a club owner of breaching their contract, on so many levels.By Devin Ch
- SocietyHigh School Marching Band In Georgia Spells Out Racist Word During Half-Time Show"A four letter racial slur that starts with the letter 'c.'"By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJa Rule Claps Back At 50 Cent With "Homophobic" IG PostsTwo wrongs don't make it right.By Devin Ch
- MusicTroye Sivan Says Eminem's Homophobic Slur On "Kamikaze" Is Inexcusable"It’s not that hard to respect that."By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Vernon Admits He Was 'Wrong" About Eminem's Homophobic Slur On "Fall""I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track."By Chantilly Post
- MusicEminem Catches An L For Calling Tyler, The Creator A Homophobic Slur On "Fall"Eminem's single "Fall" has fans shaking their heads. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNetflix Fires Exec Chief Jonathan Friedland After His Flippant Use Of N-WordNetflix has moved quickly to remove toxic elements from its executive branch.By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch Nas Stumble Drunkenly Through His Las Vegas Club AppearanceNas spent up all his booze tickets.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPorn Actor Maurice McKnight Sues Director For Planting N-Word During Scene"Moe the Monster" is seeking emotional damages and lost wages.By Devin Ch
- SocietyStarbucks Back At It: Customer Given Cup With Racial SlurStarbucks employee writes a racial slur on a customer's coffee cup. By Safra D
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Sexual Assault Trail Stalled After Prosecutor Made A Racial SlurThe comedian's legal dramas are never-ending. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump's Newfound Lisp Has The Internet Going CrazyDonald Trump conspiracy theories be burning up social media. By Matt F
- NewsAzealia Banks Gets Into Heated Argument With Flight Attendant, Uses Homophobic SlurAzealia Banks was involved in a verbal altercation on a plane this morning.By Trevor Smith