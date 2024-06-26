JJ Redick Responds To N-Word Allegations

Fans were curious to hear from JJ on Tuesday.

JJ Redick was recently appointed as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Overall, it is a hiring that has been quite controversial. Redick has no coaching experience in the pros, or even college. However, his podcast with LeBron James has demonstrated elite basketball knowledge. On Tuesday, Redick found himself being scrutinized for another reason. In a tweet from Halleemah Nash, Redick was accused of calling the woman the N-word while she was working with the Duke basketball team.

"I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team," Nash wrote. "And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world." Subsequently, this tweet went viral, and NBA fans were trying to make sense of all of this. Numerous questions were raised, and some pondered whether or not Redick would lose his job.

JJ Redick Accusation

According to TMZ, Redick's team has put out a short statement about the controversy. "No, it never happened," the spokesperson said. Since the tweet came out, neither the Lakers, LeBron James, nor ESPN has said anything. This morning, fans are curious as to whether or not Stephen A. Smith will tackle this on First Take. Either way, this is not a good look for Redick or the Lakers franchise, who were already under scrutiny for hiring him, in the first place.

Let us know what you think about this controversy, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Redick will see any ramifications from all of this? Do you believe the players in the Lakers locker room will take a stand against Redick? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their roster moves.

