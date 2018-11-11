racial slur
- TVSpice Breaks Her Silence Amid Erica Mena Slur ControversySpice emphasizes that she didn't go after Erica Mena's son, but rather her parenting.By Caroline Fisher
- TVJess Hilarious Explains Why Erica Mena's "Monkey" Spice Diss May Not Have Been A Racial Slur"The Breakfast Club" host is just the latest person to chime in on Erica Mena's removal from "L&HH."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureErica Mena's "Monkey" Backlash Leaves Akbar V ConfusedAkbar V has questions.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLyrica Anderson Defends Erica Mena's "Monkey" Comment, Van Lathan Calls Her "Vile"Erica Mena has been facing a great deal of backlash since using a slur against Spice.By Caroline Fisher
- TVErica Mena Under Fire For Calling Spice A "Monkey" During LHHATL Altercation"You should have died, b*tch," Mena told Spice.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsLiz Cambage Denies Using Racial Slurs As Fight Video EmergesCambage allegedly called Nigerian players "monkeys" during a game before the 2020 Olympics.By Ben Mock
- SportsRockies Fan Reportedly Yelled Mascot's Name, Not Racial SlurThe incident was all just a misunderstanding.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHigh School Basketball Announcer Blames N-Word Use On DiabetesMatt Rowan had a bizarre excuse for his racist actions.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsTerry Crews Reclaims Racial Slur As He Creates Acronym For "C*on"Terry Crews was swept with backlash once again after he took a racial slur against Black people and tried to make it empowering.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsRoger Stone Says Racial Slur While On Air With Black InterviewerRoger Stone is being accused of using a racial slur during an interview with a black radio host.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery's Shooter Called Him Racial Slur After FiringA disturbing revelation comes to light as Ahmaud Arbery's shooter was revealed to have used the N-word after firing his gun. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsNASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Suspended After Using Racial SlurKyle Larson was on an iRacing Livestream when he said something he immediately regretted.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDjimon Hounsou Comments On His Son Being Called The N-WordDjimon Hounsou appeared on a podcast earlier this week to comment on how his 10-year-old son being called the N-word affected him. By Bhaven Moorthy
- GamingFaZe Clan Suspends Fortnite Player "Dubs" For Use Of Racial SlurDaniel "Dubs" Walsh of FaZe Clan has been suspended for using a racial slur during a recent live stream.By Cole Blake
- SportsMyles Garrett Reveals What Mason Rudolph Allegedly Said Before FightMyles Garrett is adamant that Mason Rudolph used a racial slur.By Alexander Cole
- Sports50 Cent Calls Out News Reporter For Lakers Racial Slur After Kobe Bryant's Death"She gotta get fired for that."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTeen Charged With Hate Crime For Listing Black Classmate On Craigslist As 'Slave For Sale'The teen appeared in court on Wednesday. By Noah C
- EntertainmentMinnesota Teacher Calls Students The "N Word," Sparking OutrageAnother racist teacher exposed. By Aida C.
- MusicLil Pump Apologizes After Removing Racial Slurs From "Butterfly Doors"Lil Pump acknowledges his mistake several moments too late.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Announces Release Date For Song With Asian Racial SlursWill he keep the controversial ad-lib in?By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Shrek" & "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Writer Under Fire For Using Racial Slur In TweetTerry Rossio used a slur in an argument against vaccinations. By hnhh
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Responds To Viggo Mortensen's Use Of The N-WordMahershala labeled use of the word, "hurtful."By hnhh