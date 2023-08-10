Liz Cambage Denies Using Racial Slurs As Fight Video Emerges

Liz Cambage came roaring back into the US sports consciousness in a bombshell interview with Bleacher Report. Speaking with Taylor Rooks, Cambage alleged that her departure from the WNBA last year was a result of disrespect from the staff and her teammates on the LA Sparks. A number of sources have come out to dispute this. Jordin Canada, who played alongside Cambage on the Sparks, even tweeted at Bleacher Report to tell them to call her if they wanted the “real truth.”

However, the interview wasn’t the only Cambage story that was doing the rounds. At the same time as the interview, a video appeared on social media showing an altercation that occurred during an Olympic warm-up match between Australia and Nigeria. In the clip, Cambage can be seen taking a punch from a Nigerian player. Allegedly, Cambage had used racially derogatory language towards the Nigerian players, referring to them as “monkeys”. Cambage has repeatedly denied the allegations and even claimed that she was in talks to join the Nigerian national team. However, once again, people are calling cap.

Liz Cambage responds to footage from the 2021 scrimmage between the Australian national team and the Nigerian national team being released pic.twitter.com/UDQtZN14YR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2023

Footage has surfaced of the infamous Australia vs. Nigeria game where then- WNBA star Liz Cambage was seen elbowing and slapping opponents in the face. In the same incident, Cambage allegedly called opponents, ‘monkeys.’



Cambage was swung at in retaliation later in the match. pic.twitter.com/MmXI4R2WWq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

Cambage released a lengthy statement after the video was released to once again reiterate her denial of using racially offensive language. “The circulating video portrays a highly physical game with no officiating, resulting in me being attacked and sustaining a concussion. Contrary to false claims, I did not use racial slurs or refer to anyone as a monkey, which is evident from the footage. To the set the record straight, I never stated that I had officially joined the Nigerian national team. Instead, I expressed my interest in joining the team and representing Nigeria,” her statement read in part.

However, many people have spoken out against Cambage’s version of events. Players from both teams claim that Cambage referred to Nigerian players as “monkeys, including Australian captain Jenna O’Hea. Furthermore, Cambage was issued a formal reprimand by Basketball Australia. She withdrew from the Olympics citing mental health concerns and has not played for the Opals since. Additionally, Nigerian officials have denied that there is an ongoing progress to bring Cambage to the D’Tigress.

