“Undisputed” Reportedly Adds Ex-ESPN Host To New Lineup

Undisputed will return on August 28 to premiere its brand-new look. The show returns without Shannon Sharpe, who abruptly left the show in June. It’s believed that a growing rift with co-host Skip Bayless was the reason that Sharpe left. Since leaving, Sharpe has been linked with a move to ESPN, with Stephen A. Smith eager for him to join First Take. Sharpe’s next move is yet to be officially confirmed.

However, the future of Undisputed appeared much less certain. A number of rumored co-hosts for Bayless were floated but none of them seemed to come to fruition. Then Bayless dropped the news that Lil Wayne would be joining him for a weekly segment on Fridays. Bayless and Wayne have been friends for years but it also served as the first major piece of news for the post-Sharpe vision of the show. Now, we have another piece of the puzzle.

Read More: Jamie Foxx plays pickleball

Rachel Nichols Joins Undisputed

Rachel Nichols will feature with Skip Bayless on FS1's "Undisputed" per @SBJ.



She'll join Richard Sherman and Lil Wayne when the show resumes on August 28 👀



Thoughts on the new crew? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NGqzPvPFQi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 9, 2023

According to the Sports Business Journal, former ESPN host Rachel Nichols will be joining Undisputed when the show returns later this month. Nichols has spent the last two years with Showtime after a leaked phone call ended her career at ESPN. In the leaked call, Nichols was heard complaining about the rise of Maria Taylor, who anchored the network’s NBA Finals coverage in 2020. Nichols did not apologize for her comments, instead placing the blame on ESPN. Regardless, she joins Wayne and former NFL star Richard Sherman as confirmed cast members for the new-look show. But are more on the way?

The SBJ also hinted at two other potential additions to the team at Undisputed. First is Keyshawn Johnson, who was recently fired from ESPN amid their round of talent cuts in June. The second is a slightly more controversial choice. Michael Irvin has also been floated as potentially joining the show. Irvin is currently on suspension at the NFL Network following accusations of an inappropriate incident with a hotel worker during the Super Bowl weekend in February. Both Irvin and Johnson are believed to be being considered for rotational contributor roles. Meanwhile, Sherman and Nichols will serve as permanent panelists alongside Bayless.

[via]