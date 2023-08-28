Skip Bayless
- SportsMo'Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Couldn't Watch "Undisputed" For Two Days After Skip Bayless Disrespected HimMo'Nique she had to be reminded that Sharpe could snap Bayless like a twig if he wanted to.By Ben Mock
- SportsCam'ron Trolls Skip Bayless As "Complex" Ranks Him And Mase Higher On Sports Personalities ListCam'ron took some playful shots at the "Undisputed" host.By Ben Mock
- TVCam'ron Takes Aim At Skip Bayless For "Using" Lil Wayne & Yella Beezy For CloutCam is not a fan of Skip.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMichael Irvin Trolls Son For Rap Career: "You Grew Up In A Gated Community"Michael Irvin doesn't understand where the lyrics in his son's music are coming from.By Cole Blake
- SportsSkip Bayless Ripped Apart For Racially Motivated Deion Sanders QuestionThat didn't work out well for Skip.By Alexander Cole
- TVShannon Sharpe Claims He Nearly Hit Skip Bayless During Tom Brady DebateSharpe didn't like that Bayless belittled him while praising Tom Brady.By Ben Mock
- TVLil Wayne Gives Skip Bayless A Deep Dive On "The Fix"Wayne explained "The Fix" was released because he loves his fans.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Wayne Speaks On VMAs Performance For Hip-Hop's 50th, Says He Was "Nervous"The New Orleans legend spoke to Skip Bayless about how honored he felt to grace the stage alongside fellow icons of the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSkip Bayless Reveals Travis Hunter Suffered Lacerated Liver After Vicious HitTravis Hunter will have to miss some time.By Alexander Cole
- TVStephen A. Smith Tells Joe Budden That Shannon Sharpe Was Being Pushed Out Of "Undisputed"Smith claims to have shone a light on the truth about Sharpe's exit from the FS1 show.By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A. Smith Responds To Skip Bayless' "First Take" CommentsStephen A. Smith claims ESPN wasn't "proud" of Skip Bayless' Tim Tebow coverage.By Caroline Fisher
- TVShannon Sharpe Accidentally Calls Stephen A. Smith "Skip" On "First Take": WatchShannon Sharpe forgot what show he's on. By Alexander Cole
- TVSkip Bayless' "Undisputed" Ratings Tank, Stephen A. Smith ReactsNot great for the show's post-Shannon Sharpe life.By Ben Mock
- TVRichard Sherman Hits Skip Bayless With A "Pause" In Viral "Undisputed" ClipSkip might have to rethink some of his phrasing. By Alexander Cole
- SportsLil Wayne Reveals To Skip Bayless His Intent Behind New "Undisputed" ThemeLil Wayne and Skip go way back. By Alexander Cole
- SportsLil Wayne Debuts New "Undisputed" Theme Song, "Good Morning""Undisputed" has a new theme song.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSkip Bayless Looked Dejected During "Undisputed," Michael Irvin Goes On Epic Rant: WatchIt was an interesting first episode back for "Undisputed."By Alexander Cole