Paul Pierce Ridiculously Suggests He's Responsible For LeBron James' Greatness

BYAlexander Cole604 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Paul Pierce attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Undisputed has become pure parody at this point.

Paul Pierce is a former NBA star who has had some very interesting hot takes over the years. Overall, he is consistently giving some opinions that make NBA fans do a double-take. This is especially true as it pertains to none other than LeBron James. LeBron and Pierce were rivals in the NBA, although more often than not, James came away on top. However, Pierce consistently denigrates LeBron's career and will make it seem like four titles aren't that impressive.

Today, Paul Pierce gave perhaps one of his wildest LeBron hot takes yet. During his recent appearance on Undisputed, Pierce made the case that he is the reason why LeBron James was able to enjoy so much success in the league. By his rationale, Pierce and the Celtics made LeBron want to elevate to another level. "I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron to that next level," Pierce argued. As you can imagine, this has caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Read More: Paul Pierce Gives His Two Cents On The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef

Paul Pierce Believes He Made LeBron

Pierce has been known to go viral in the past. Of course, he was infamously fired by ESPN after a video of himself partying with strippers was livestreamed on Instagram. Since that time, Pierce has gotten his own show with Kevin Garnett on Showtime. Furthermore, he is now a recurring co-host on Undisputed during the NBA season. As for LeBron, he is about to enter his 22nd season in the NBA, and fans are excited to see what he does at the age of 40.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Paul Pierce, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that he pushed LeBron James to the next level? Or do you believe that he is simply out of his mind with this one? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their exploits.

Read More: Paul Pierce Forgets He's On Live TV And Drops The N-Word

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...