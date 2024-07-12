Paul Pierce Ridiculously Suggests He's Responsible For LeBron James' Greatness

Undisputed has become pure parody at this point.

Paul Pierce is a former NBA star who has had some very interesting hot takes over the years. Overall, he is consistently giving some opinions that make NBA fans do a double-take. This is especially true as it pertains to none other than LeBron James. LeBron and Pierce were rivals in the NBA, although more often than not, James came away on top. However, Pierce consistently denigrates LeBron's career and will make it seem like four titles aren't that impressive.

Today, Paul Pierce gave perhaps one of his wildest LeBron hot takes yet. During his recent appearance on Undisputed, Pierce made the case that he is the reason why LeBron James was able to enjoy so much success in the league. By his rationale, Pierce and the Celtics made LeBron want to elevate to another level. "I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron to that next level," Pierce argued. As you can imagine, this has caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Paul Pierce Believes He Made LeBron

Pierce has been known to go viral in the past. Of course, he was infamously fired by ESPN after a video of himself partying with strippers was livestreamed on Instagram. Since that time, Pierce has gotten his own show with Kevin Garnett on Showtime. Furthermore, he is now a recurring co-host on Undisputed during the NBA season. As for LeBron, he is about to enter his 22nd season in the NBA, and fans are excited to see what he does at the age of 40.