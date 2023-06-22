Skip Bayless is easily one of the most interesting men in the entire sports broadcasting world. Although a lot of people hate him, he is someone who refuses to stop being himself. Overall, you truly have to admire him for that. Moreover, you can’t help but admire how persistent he is when it comes to going after the likes of LeBron James. For years, Skip has tried to diminish the King’s accomplishments. Despite all that he is done, Bayless continues to be a thorn in James’ side.

Recently, NBA prospect Brandon Miller was asked about which NBA players he would consider to be the GOATs of the sport. In his eyes, he felt as though Paul George was the best player ever. He even went so far as to say that George is better than LeBron. Additionally, he spoke about none other than Michael Jordan and how he really isn’t all that impressed by him. Subsequently, this led to a whole lot of discourse on Twitter.

Never Change, Skip Bayless

My issue with Brandon Miller isn't that he thinks Paul George is better than LeBron. It's that his statement presumes LeBron is better than Jordan. THAT'S what now makes me wonder about Brandon Miller. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 21, 2023

Of course, Skip Bayless inserted himself into all of this, in the funniest way possible. Above, Bayless used some bizarre logic to explain how Miller was actually making LeBron out to be better than Jordan, which is simply not acceptable. “My issue with Brandon Miller isn’t that he thinks Paul George is better than LeBron,” Skip wrote. “It’s that his statement presumes LeBron is better than Jordan. THAT’S what now makes me wonder about Brandon Miller.” Predictable, but still very funny.

Ultimately, this whole saga of Skip hating on LeBron has been interesting to watch over the years. LeBron has yet to acknowledge Bayless, and he likely never will. However, you can’t help but admit it would be funny if he did. Let us know what you think of Skip’s take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest stories.

