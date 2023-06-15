Stephen A. Smith is one of the most famous men on sports talk television. However, there is no doubt that he got to where he is now with a lot of hard work. Overall, the road has not been an easy one for Smith. He was let go from ESPN back in the 2000s but was ultimately able to come back on First Take. The show was co-hosted by him and none other than Skip Bayless. Although, Skip left the show in 2016, where he joined forces with Shannon Sharpe and formed the show Undisputed.

On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe had his very last show with Bayless. Weeks prior, Sharpe had made it clear that he would be moving on. Subsequently, this led to plenty of rumors about his relationship with Bayless. However, during his final episode, he expressed gratitude toward Skip as he ultimately gave Sharpe a platform to be successful. Now, Stephen A. is weighing in on all of this. During an episode of his podcast, he revealed just how much Skip did for him at ESPN. Moreover, he noted that his career would look a lot different if it weren’t for Bayless.

Stephen A. Loves His Former Broadcast Partner

I will never, ever forget what @RealSkipBayless did for me pic.twitter.com/mYgvLGFrnl — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2023

“And I can relate because I am sitting here right now with this podcast feeding off my success and what I’ve been fortunate and blessed enough to achieve at ESPN,” Stephen A. explained. “And knowing that it starts with Skip Bayless. […] There’s a whole bunch of brothers and sisters – Black people – that Skip Bayless has helped out and looked out for. And I know people try to question his intent. I’m highlighting his results.”

At this point, a lot of fans would love to see Stephen A. and Skip join forces again. However, this doesn’t seem quite likely. In fact, it probably makes more sense for Shannon Sharpe to join First Take. Although, that doesn’t seem imminent either. Let us know what you want Sharpe to do next, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

