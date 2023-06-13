Shannon Sharpe announced just a couple of weeks ago that he would be leaving Undisputed. Overall, this announcement wasn’t that much of a shock to anyone. This is because he and Skip Bayless had seemingly been beefing as of late. Although Sharpe was quick to underplay this in interviews, it was clear in the media that he and Skip were not friends. The two would get into some heavy arguments, and it seemed to be getting personal. Consequently, fans expected the move in some capacity.

Considering the NBA Finals wrapped up last night, it was revealed that today was Shannon Sharpe’s very last show. Throughout the episode, he and Skip were quite cordial. They spoke about Ja Morant, the Nuggets winning the NBA title, and a whole host of other topics. Moreover, at the end of the show, Shannon Sharpe signed off by thanking Skip for the opportunity. It was a sad moment for both men as you could tell Sharpe was emotional. He even had tears in his eyes as he spoke.

Shannon Sharpe Bids Farewell

Unc Shannon sharpe got emotional thanking Skip bayless 🥺😭❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/RhkOpX353L — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 13, 2023

“I’m here because of you,” Sharpe said to Bayless, fighting back tears. “You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform. The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I’m forever indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you’ll ever know.” Skip Bayless subsequently thanked Shannon for being a worthy opponent on the show. Moreover, you can tell that Skip was sad to see Shannon walk away.

Despite their differences towards the end, you can tell they had a lot of respect for one another. Now, however, it remains to be seen what becomes of Undisputed. A new host is expected to join the show, but no one knows who it will be. Let us know who you think should replace Sharpe, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

