Shannon Sharpe Gets Brutally Honest About Skip Bayless' Downfall

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless fell out of favor with one another, and pretty well everyone saw this coming from a mile away. Overall, Bayless was doing way too much as it pertains to the disrespect. Shannon subsequently left Undisputed so that he could do his own thing. It was a good move as Club Shay Shay has exploded in popularity. Meanwhile, Skip is out at FS1 and Undisputed was canceled. Recently, Shannon spoke about all of this on Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco.

“I’ll be 100% honest. I didn’t want Skip’s show to get canceled,” Sharpe said. “Just because he and I can’t eat off the same plate, that doesn’t mean I don’t want to see him eat. I think the thing is the misconception was, and this is what I tell people and l’ve told people in private and I’ll say this publicly, Skip gave me the opportunity.” Sharpe eventually went on to confirm that Skip was crossing too many boundaries and eventually, he had to put a stop to all of it.

Shannon Sharpe Remains Diplomatic

“I felt what he did. It wasn’t what he said, it was who said it. It’s like Ocho and I, there are certain things I know that I shouldn’t cross with Ocho,” he said. “Ocho knows there are certain things that we shouldn’t cross with each other. We can joke, yeah we joke, we go back and forth. But I didn’t want his show to get canceled. He gave me an opportunity. I would love to see him go on. I just realized at that moment, he and I was never going to be able to eat off the same plate again.”

